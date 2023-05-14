HUDSON - Charlotte E. Crist (Pugh), age 73, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Red Cedar Canyon of Hudson, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 6, 1949, in Racine, WI, she was the daughter of William and Betty (Hall) Pugh. Charlotte spent her early years in Racine, graduating from Horlick HS. In her adult life, she found joy in her family, running her restaurant Livingston's Landing, socializing with friends, and exploring the world through travel. She cherished her time with grandchildren, adored her pets, and had a fondness for crime dramas. Charlotte was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and had a natural talent for making others laugh and enjoy her company.