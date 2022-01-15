 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlotte David

  • 0

March 29, 1928—January 6, 2022

RACINE—Charlotte David, 93, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on January 6, 2022.

Charlotte was born in Racine on March 29, 1928. She was married to Roger David who preceded her in death. They built a home in Boulder Junction, where they enjoyed the north woods of Wisconsin. Most importantly she loved the time that she spent with her family and friends. Charlotte was an avid golfer, bridge player and a member of the Meadowbrook Country Club.

Charlotte is survived by her children: Peter (Jeri) David and Joanie (Greg Moravec) Schultz, grandchildren: Danielle (Jameson) Bothe and Renee (John) Corveleyn and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son John and her brothers and sisters.

Private family services for Charlotte were held. Interment will take place in Boulder Junction.

