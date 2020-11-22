7-26-1929 – 11-18-20

RACINE – Charlotte “Bobbie” Macewicz, age 91, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in July, 1929, daughter of the late Morgans in Georgia.

Bobbie married the love of her life, Joseph Macewicz, before moving to Racine. They were married 37 years and together they raised three daughters, before Joe preceded her in death in 1993.

As a longtime St. Catherine’s High School employee, Bobbie forged great friendships over the years with the families and staff. In her spare time, she loved going “juking,” watching baseball, playing cards, attending plays and concerts, traveling, and listening to her granddaughter sing. Fond remembrances of her poker face, wicked sense of humor and honest conversation will live with us all forever.

Bobbie will be dearly missed by her daughters, Charlotte (Lynn) Macewicz, Frances Susan (Sue) & William Gabbey, Jane and Michael Larson; granddaughters, Briana O’Hearn, Sarah, Hannah, and Robbyn Gabbey, Thomas (Melanie) and Ben (Tiffany) Larson; sisters Ellen Wigley and Claudette Warren of Georgia; nieces, nephews, and so many more relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Bobbie was preceded in death by her brother, Travis, and sisters, Sarah, Ruth and RosaLee.