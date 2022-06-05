Charlie Reich

Oct. 24, 1950 - May 28, 2022

NORTH CAPE - Charlie was called home to the Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022 age 71 years.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Jacobson); dear brother of Willy Reich; cousin of Jeff and Jill; brother-in-law of Curtiss (Lynette) Jacobson, Laurel Rybka, Judy Neuman, and Keith (Beth) Jacobson; friend of Larry and Nancy Wheeler. Further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Dick and Elaine Reich and his brother, Richard Reich.

Charlie spent many years in the family business as a draftsman at Racine Millwork.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH (2644 124th St., Hwy 45 & W Five Mile Rd) from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Private inurnment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

If so desired, memorials to North Cape Lutheran Church are appreciated. Heritage Funeral Homes 414-761-2750 www.heritagefuneral.com.