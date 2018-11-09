September 4, 1937—November 7, 2018
RACINE—Charles W. Smith Jr., age 81, passed away on November 7, 2018 at the VA Nursing Home in Union Grove, WI.
Charles Jr. was born to Charles and Lillian Smith on September 4, 1937. He met his wife, Sharon L. (nee Furman) Smith while servicing overseas in the military and married Sharon on October 6, 1958 in Orleans, France where he was stationed at the time. He enlisted into the U.S. Army on September 29, 1954 and retired after 28 years of total service at the age of 49 on March 31, 1987. During his last years of military service, he was attached to the 84TH Division in Milwaukee as a Master Sargent (E8). During his service, he received the following medals: Army Good Conduct Medal (5TH Award), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Lebanon), National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Commendation Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.
After retirement he enjoyed being the house spouse while Sharon was still working. Chuck and Sharon also enjoyed riding their BMW motorcycles. They took many trips seeing the country on them and attending BMWMOA Rallies. He was a member of the Racine Beamers Motorcycle Club. After Sharon retired they moved to Eagle River, WI to enjoy the home they built on a lake until she passed.
Chuck is survived by a son, Terry Smith of Racine; two daughters: Larinda Mercier of Sturtevant and Kimi (Mick) Conners of Madison; seven grandchildren: Adam and Patrick Smith, Nicole and Michelle Jacobsen, Mercedes Mercier, and Karli and Sydney Hess; as well as 6 great grandchildren. Other relatives and friends also survive. Chuck was proceeded in death by his wife, Sharon; both parents; and a son, Donald C. Smith.
A funeral visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank all the people at the VA Nursing Home for the support they provided our father the last few years of his life as well as Aurora Hospice for the support they provided our father and our family the last week of his life.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.