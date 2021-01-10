RACINE — Charles W. Eder, 77, passed away at his residence on January 6, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.

A celebration of Charles’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 11:00 am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation for the public will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Due to the pandemic, the attendance at the service will be limited to 25 people.