September 24, 1943 – January 6, 2021
RACINE — Charles W. Eder, 77, passed away at his residence on January 6, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.
A celebration of Charles’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 11:00 am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation for the public will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Due to the pandemic, the attendance at the service will be limited to 25 people.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
