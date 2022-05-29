Charles Vernon Johnson

July 7, 1945 – March 29, 2022

Charles Vernon Johnson passed away on March 29, 2022 after years of battling cancer. Charles was born in Manitowoc, WI on July 7, 1945 to Veronica Ruth (Yszara) Johnson and Charles Edward Johnson.

Charles is survived by: Roxanne Schneider, Wanda (Doug) Stockli, Vernay (Mike) Mueller and Josephine Johnson; many loved nieces; nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his cherished daughter, Kimberly (Kimber) Anne D'Angelo, and siblings: Wayne, Calvin and James Johnson, Yvonne Kempfer and Charlene Krupp.

At a young age, Charles began a career as a plumber before moving to southeast Florida where he lived for nearly 50 years and invoked in numerous entrepreneurial endeavors.

A celebration of life for Charles will be held July 7, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Doug and Wanda Stockli's home.