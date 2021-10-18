Oct. 24, 1944 – Oct. 14, 2021

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR – Charles Stephen Roby, 76, of Cherokee Village, AR, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Jonesboro, AR.

He was born in Chicago, IL, on October 24, 1944, son of the late Charles Henry and Ann Helen (Ross) Roby. Charles spent his life as a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend. He was united in marriage to the late Sandra Lee (Cook) Roby on November 18, 1967, in Racine, WI. Charles spent 23 years, in the United States Army Reserves. During his working years, he worked as a maintenance supervisor for Cargill.

Charles is survived by his son, Charles L. Roby of Kansasville, WI; brother, Donald Roby of Peru, IL; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Roby; parents, Charles H. and Ann Roby; and brothers: Richard Roby and Robert Roby.

Graveside Services will be held, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Le Roy, IL, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Father Dustin Schultz officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Doty Family Funeral Service of Salem, AR.