Charles Richard Henricksen (Rick)

1952—2021
Henricksen, Charles Richard (Rick) passed away January 11th, 2021 in Middleton, WI. Born 1952 in Racine, Wisconsin, Rick is survived by his sister Susan Thompson (Bob). Predeceased by his parents and Charles E. (Chuck) and Joy M. (Berry) Henricksen formerly of Racine, WI.
Rick graduated from J. l. Case High School in 1970. In 1974, Rick graduated from Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. Rick studied business at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1975-77. Through and international internship, Rick worked with the Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik (BASF) in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
Rick served on staff at Calvary Lutheran chapel & Student Center in Madison from 1977-1980. From 1980-85, Rick was the Assistant Business Manager for Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, affiliated with the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. Rick was Director of the Adult Christian Education Foundation’s Yahara Center near Madison, WI and worked as Business Manager/Controller for Madison’s Magna Publications, Inc. from 1986-91. Rick served Business Manager/Controller for New Concepts Foundation, Inc. in Middleton, Wisconsin from 1991-94. After moving to Washington, D.C. in 1994, Rick worked in accounting and finance, most recently as Grants Accountant for the American Council for Collaboration in Education and Language study and was active in the Foggy Bottom/West End Citizen’s Association.
Rick retired and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1998 where he cared for his elderly parents, spending summers in Laguna Niguel, California. Upon their deaths, he returned to Middleton, WI. Throughout his life he participated in various publications, a connection to his relatives in the newspaper business. Rick was an avid fan of music. He used his vocal, and keyboard talents in worship of the God he so loved. He also delighted his friends with his “Concerts in his Condo” on his mother’s beloved grand piano. Rick’s life was rooted in the Bible and he shared his insight through personal discussions and small group bible studies. Rick will be buried in a family plot near his parents in Crane’s Mill, Texas. A private service is scheduled for August. Persons interested in making a memorial are asked to send their contributions to Phoenix Salvation Army Southwest Division Attn: Mr. Lee Meling, 2707 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix Arizona 85008. 602-267-4100 or online.
