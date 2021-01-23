Charles Richard Henricksen (Rick)

Rick retired and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1998 where he cared for his elderly parents, spending summers in Laguna Niguel, California. Upon their deaths, he returned to Middleton, WI. Throughout his life he participated in various publications, a connection to his relatives in the newspaper business. Rick was an avid fan of music. He used his vocal, and keyboard talents in worship of the God he so loved. He also delighted his friends with his “Concerts in his Condo” on his mother’s beloved grand piano. Rick’s life was rooted in the Bible and he shared his insight through personal discussions and small group bible studies. Rick will be buried in a family plot near his parents in Crane’s Mill, Texas. A private service is scheduled for August. Persons interested in making a memorial are asked to send their contributions to Phoenix Salvation Army Southwest Division Attn: Mr. Lee Meling, 2707 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix Arizona 85008. 602-267-4100 or online.