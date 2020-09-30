Charles Rattle

1928—2020

RACINE-Charles W. “Chuck” Rattle, 91, passed away at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek on September 27, 2020.

All that Chuck wanted was to be with his honey. On September 27th that wish was granted when he went home to the arms of his wife Faye who proceeded him in death on October 2nd 2015.

Dad was born in Racine on November 25th 1928 the son of Arthur and Lulu Rattle. He had one brother Art (Jane) Rattle who both proceeded him in death.

On September 11th 1948 he married the love of his life Faye Marie Manley. The support and love and commitment to each other was evident every day of their lives together.

His strong work ethic showed by working part time at Central Saw while also working full time at Western Publishing where after over 30 years of service he retired in 1992. Dad’s greatest and most fulfilling job though was being a husband to Faye and a father to his four children.

He was known to play a mean game of cribbage and his favorite card game was sheepshead where he played in a weekly card club at church. His favorite pastime in his later years was putting together jigsaw puzzles where he spent hours a day working on them.