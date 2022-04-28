Charles R. Miner

Dec. 2, 1925 – Apr. 22, 2022

RACINE—Charles Raymond Miner, age 96, passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Charles was born in Johnson City, IL on December 2, 1925 to the late Harry and Geneva (nee: Crawford) Miner. After high school in 1944, he went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Navy in WWII. On June 17, 1948 in Epiphany Lutheran Church, Charles was united in marriage with the love of his life, Lois M. (nee: Hegge).

With a profound work ethic, Charles was employed as a claims supervisor by Bankers Life & Casualty. He was a longtime and proud member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, now known as Water of Life Lutheran Church. Among his interests, Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and always looked forward to entertaining gatherings for family at home with his phenomenal cooking and master grilling. Above all, Charles will be remembered for his genuine kindness, compassion, love, and for his magnetic personality. He was always a gentlemen’s gentleman.

Surviving are his children: Dan (Loretta) Miner, Sandra (Frank) DeCesaro and Jeffery (Cherie) Miner, all of Racine; grandchildren: Jennifer (Bill) Klaus, Cathy Conley, Nancy (Jason) Slowik and Michael (Gretchen) DeCesaro; great-grandchildren: Will Klaus, Nicholas Klaus, Jacob Slowik, Emma Rae Slowik, and Tyler Giron; brother-in-law, Richard Hegge; sister-in-law, Gene (David) Standiford; nieces; nephews; church family; St. Monica’s family; and friends—too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Charles was greeted in Heaven by his beautiful wife, Lois (who passed away November 10, 2012); brothers: Denver, Donald (Vera) and Harold (Jeanne) Miner; and sisters-in-law: Delores Hegge, Vera Miner, and Jeanne Miner.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Michael D. Zarling officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Charles, in lieu of flowers, memorials to Water of Life Lutheran Church, St. Monica’s Senior Living, or to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Rev. Michael Zarling for his many years of friendship and prayerful guidance; to Sister Angelica and the wonderful, caring staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living and to Hospice Alliance for their compassionate, loving care and support given in Dad’s time of need. God’s blessings to each of you!

