Charles R. Haeuser

Chuck served as a United States Marine from 1991-1994. He was a Man of Honor and Proud of Serving the Country he Loved. Chuck was a Patriot and so very Proud to be one. Chuck made an everlasting impact on those around him, and they will continue to tell his jokes and share laughter in his memories. Chuck was a bright light on this earth and a faithful believer in God. He was a dreamer, and stubborn as a mule. There wasn’t a human being on earth capable of telling Chuck he couldn’t do something. While sometimes butting heads with his also stubborn relatives, he always forgave, apologized, and moved forward with love and laughter. Chuck was true and honest with himself. He had a special, interpersonal relationship with God which gave him the strength and courage to lift up those around him. As he would say, “Love is all you need”. We love you, Chuck.