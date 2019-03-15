Charles Norman Richardson

April 30, 1935 — March 11, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT — Charles N. Richardson, 83, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Charlie was born in Potosi, Wis., on April 30, 1935, the son of the late James and Alverna (nee: Kress) Richardson. On Feb. 24, 1955, he married Patricia Louise Koeller.
Charlie retired from J.I. Case in 1992 after 30 years of service. He was also a member of Local 180 — 20 Year Club. Charlie enjoyed watching cowboy westerns and the Milwaukee Brewers on television. However, his most treasured moments were those spent with his family.
In addition to his loving wife Patricia of 64 years, Charlie is survived by his daughter, Debra Richardson of Mount Pleasant; his grandson, Travis (fiancée, Megan Dorsey) Richardson of Racine; his special nieces, Tina (Matt) Young of South Milwaukee, Julie Appenzeller of Greenfield; his great niece and namesake, Charlee Schmidt; his brothers, James (Judy) Richardson, Ronald (Ruth) Richardson both of Platteville, Louis Richardson of Dodgeville; his brother-in-law whom he referred to as “Brother,” Ernie (Darlene) Koeller of Racine; his dear friend, Tom Mills of Racine; as well as many other dear in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Rick Richardson; his sister, Melinda (Marvin) Simmons; Esther (Robert) Robinson and brother, Levi Richardson.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 for a visitation from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will take place at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The Richardson family extends a heartfelt thank you to Grace Hospice and Abby Rapeta from Dynasty restaurant for all the care, love and compassion they extended to Charlie.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.