Charles N. Kent

Chuck was born in Milwaukee on December 9, 1937 to the late Charles B.N. and Gertrude (nee: Arn) Kent. He graduated from UW Milwaukee in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Art. He furthered his education earning his Masters Degree in 1965 at UW Milwaukee. In 1960 Chuck began working as an art teacher for RUSD at Washington Junior High School. He later became the vice school principal and eventually principal of Washington Jr HS. From 1982-84 Chuck was an associate principal at Jerstad Agerholm MS. He retired from RUSD in 1995 after 11 years as the Principal of Walden III.

Chuck was often seen walking in Racine on one of his many errands, which included dropping off veggies from his garden to his family, returning library books, mailing a package at the post office for one of his daughters or selling from his toy soldier collection. He enjoyed reading and napping in the family’s “story-book chair”. He had an amazing gift for storytelling, creating art, and was a prankster at heart. Chuck loved going to the movies, theater, and performing arts. His favorite trips were anytime his daughters or grand children could join him. He was proud to be the dad of six daughters, his Irish heritage, and all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the Green Bay Packers and WI Badgers and always sported one of his many hats while on his walk.