Charles M. Porcaro

1953 – 2021
Charles Michael Porcaro, age 67, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Racine, September 13, 1953, son of the late Joseph and Anna (nee: Costanzo) Porcaro.
Charles graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1971 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was employed by Danfoss Fluid Power for 24 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church.
Charles was an avid Brewers and Bucks Fan. He had an extensive collection of classic rock and roll and enjoyed recounting memories of attending the Rolling Stones concert. He was an adventurous cook and tried every spice mixture sold but his favorite food was calamari.
He is survived by aunts, Catherine Pollock, Rita Costanzo, Barbara Costanzo and Josie Porcaro, many cousins, and beloved godchild, Charlotte Colm.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, February 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Jones officiating. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select services, and select livestream. Private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may meet immediately prior to the service 10:30 – 11 a.m.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Azura and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Charles.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
