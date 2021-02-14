Charles M. Porcaro

1953 – 2021

Charles Michael Porcaro, age 67, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Racine, September 13, 1953, son of the late Joseph and Anna (nee: Costanzo) Porcaro.

Charles graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1971 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was employed by Danfoss Fluid Power for 24 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church.

Charles was an avid Brewers and Bucks Fan. He had an extensive collection of classic rock and roll and enjoyed recounting memories of attending the Rolling Stones concert. He was an adventurous cook and tried every spice mixture sold but his favorite food was calamari.

He is survived by aunts, Catherine Pollock, Rita Costanzo, Barbara Costanzo and Josie Porcaro, many cousins, and beloved godchild, Charlotte Colm.