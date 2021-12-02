Charles M. Lofquist

A celebration of his life was held in Necedah on November 23, 2021. Chuck was born in Racine, WI on July 25, 1958. In his youth he loved nothing more than tinkering with mechanical things, including cars, snowmobiles and motorcycles. Chuck was a runner for J.I. Case high school, excelling in both track and cross country. He worked for Scan-O-Matic and All Tool Sales in Racine before moving out of town. Chuck was working at Leer in New Lisbon, where he was a skilled and hard working employee and will be missed. Chuck moved to the Wisconsin Dells area, which he always considered home. As a child the family vacationed there and he grew to love the pace of “up north” living. He loved nothing more than fishing and hunting and spending time with his son and two beautiful grandsons. Surviving are Chucks children: Steven Lofquist and Tracy Lofquist; grandchildren: Brett Lofquist and Steven Lofquist; sisters: Barbara (Richard) Carlson, Sandra (John) Carlson, Deanna (John) Munn; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.