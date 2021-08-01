 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Kotas, Sr.
0 Comments

Charles Kotas, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

August 2, 1942—July 28, 2021

RACINE – Charles Kotas, Sr., 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Charlie was born in Racine on August 2, 1942, to the late Irvin Charles and Sophie Kotas (nee: Buchaklian). He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Charlie owned and operated A & A Saw Shop in Long Beach, CA. from 1978—1992, then returned to Racine to be with family. In his younger days he was an avid pool player and loved to hunt and fish.

Survivors include his children: Debra Kay Benson, Lyn (James) Evans, Yvette Rose Kotas and Charles Kotas, Jr.; and his grandchildren: Anthony Benson, Ashley Thurman, Kristina Evans, Kimberly Evans, Kennedy Evans, Sophie Kotas-Rosenquest and Brandon Kotas. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Kotas.

A funeral service for Charlie will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402; (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News