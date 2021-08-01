August 2, 1942—July 28, 2021
RACINE – Charles Kotas, Sr., 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Charlie was born in Racine on August 2, 1942, to the late Irvin Charles and Sophie Kotas (nee: Buchaklian). He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Charlie owned and operated A & A Saw Shop in Long Beach, CA. from 1978—1992, then returned to Racine to be with family. In his younger days he was an avid pool player and loved to hunt and fish.
Survivors include his children: Debra Kay Benson, Lyn (James) Evans, Yvette Rose Kotas and Charles Kotas, Jr.; and his grandchildren: Anthony Benson, Ashley Thurman, Kristina Evans, Kimberly Evans, Kennedy Evans, Sophie Kotas-Rosenquest and Brandon Kotas. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Kotas.
A funeral service for Charlie will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402; (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com