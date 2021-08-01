Charles Kotas, Sr.

Charlie was born in Racine on August 2, 1942, to the late Irvin Charles and Sophie Kotas (nee: Buchaklian). He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Charlie owned and operated A & A Saw Shop in Long Beach, CA. from 1978—1992, then returned to Racine to be with family. In his younger days he was an avid pool player and loved to hunt and fish.