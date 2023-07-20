CALEDONIA—Heritage Funeral Home announces funeral services for Mr. Charles K. DeFoor, of Caledonia, Wisconsin, who passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was 82 years of age. Mr. DeFoor was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a son of the late Luther Edward DeFoor Sr., and the late Clara Ellis DeFoor. Mr. DeFoor was a member of the First Baptist Church in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cody DeFoor; sisters: Lavon DeFoor, and Ruth DeFoor Reynolds, and brothers: Mark DeFoor and James E. DeFoor (Norma).Family members and friends left behind to treasure Charles’ memory are his son, Charles K. “Ken” DeFoor Jr.; sister, Lynda DeFoor Gardner (Don); family; Carolyn Brooks, Margaret Brooks, Max Brooks, and George Brooks; nephew, James Reynolds; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.