July 20, 1924 - June 22, 2021
RACINE — Charles John Daceno Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Parkview Gardens, 28 days short of his 97th birthday. He was born in Racine on July 20, 1924, the son of the late Jack and Ida (nee: Cicero) Daceno.
He also went by "Chuck" and "Charlie" to his siblings and close friends. As a young boy Chuck took care of his Grandpa Cicero's goats. He spent many of his days and nights with his grandfather, whom he admired greatly. Chuck also caddied for Mr. Fox, who owned the Fox Ice Company here in Racine. His father, worked for the Fox Ice Company for over 40 years. Chuck would often carry two bags, Mr. Fox's, and another executive from the company. While growing up on Rapids Drive, Chuck would play a lot of baseball with his buddies, including Jimmy Grant, who went on to play professionally with the Chicago White Sox.
On July 22, 1943, 2 days after his 19th birthday, he married Edith Chiappetti, a few days later he left to serve his country during WWII. Edith preceded him in death on November 19, 1993. Chuck served his country from 1943 until 1946. First based at Camp Hulen in Palacio, Texas. There, he was on the ammunition detail and chauffeur for the battalion commander. Chuck, along with his comrades, stormed Omaha Beach, in Saint-Mere-Eglise, France on D-Day. He was a member of the 553rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion Mobile Battery "B". He was honored by Roma Lodge, seven years ago, for receiving the Battle Star Award.
Chuck was a blue-collar worker his entire life. Working for the Racine Fire Department, and later for Twin Disc Inc. When he retired from Twin Disc his title was Stationary Engineer. Chuck's outside activates included being a member of Roma Lodge, where he participated in golf and bocce ball leagues, which he genuinely enjoyed. He also golfed in numerous leagues throughout Racine, last golfing with his son, Chuck Jr. at the age of 90.
Chuck also enjoyed refurbishing old cars. His pride and joy was the 1931 Ford Coupe he fully restored. He later traded that car to the Hall of Famer and Green Bay Great, Don Hutson for a brand-new Chevrolet when Mr. Hutson owned the dealership here. Chuck also owned a 1969 and 1970 Lincoln Continental, which he continually worked on. Chuck played the accordion, from the time he was a young boy, along with several other instruments. Learning to play them "By Ear". He loved to sing and dance. Chuck was an avid Packer Fan and never missed a game.
Chuck was a true-blue family man. He celebrated every holiday with his immediate family. He would always help anyone who needed something fixed or needed a ride. He took care of his wife, Edith, for many years. Sacrificing many times, missing events or just being with his buddies.
Chuck was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church; where he married his first wife, Edith in 1943, and his second wife, Alice in 1995, and Roma Lodge.
Surviving are his son, Chuck (Mary Virginia "Chiki") Daceno Jr.; granddaughter, Alycia Daceno; great grandchildren: Abby Dobbs and Hunter Dobbs; brother, Phillip (Carol) Daceno; sisters, Lucy (Tony Salituro) Greene, and Jackie Skaggs; brother-in-law, William Olive; his second wife, Alice Wolf Daceno; her children: Ron (Veronica) Wolf, Rob (Debbie) Wolf, Ray (Jean) Wolf, Sherry Aukland, Linda (Bob ) Mikulecky, Randy (Sheryl) Wolf, Kim (Davis) Jensen and Ricky Wolf, along with their families. Chuck is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including his favorite cousin Don Cicero, who shares the same date of birth, but is much younger. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Marisa Daceno; sisters, Rosemary Bouwma, Sarah Rollo, Margaret Reed, and Genevieve Olive, and Rosalie Daceno; brothers-in-law, Howard Greene, Joe Rollo, Ezra Reed, and Henry Bouwma.
A Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will in the funeral home that Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Roma Lodge Service will be at 10:45 a.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000