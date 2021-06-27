Charles John Daceno Sr.

Chuck was a blue-collar worker his entire life. Working for the Racine Fire Department, and later for Twin Disc Inc. When he retired from Twin Disc his title was Stationary Engineer. Chuck's outside activates included being a member of Roma Lodge, where he participated in golf and bocce ball leagues, which he genuinely enjoyed. He also golfed in numerous leagues throughout Racine, last golfing with his son, Chuck Jr. at the age of 90.

Chuck also enjoyed refurbishing old cars. His pride and joy was the 1931 Ford Coupe he fully restored. He later traded that car to the Hall of Famer and Green Bay Great, Don Hutson for a brand-new Chevrolet when Mr. Hutson owned the dealership here. Chuck also owned a 1969 and 1970 Lincoln Continental, which he continually worked on. Chuck played the accordion, from the time he was a young boy, along with several other instruments. Learning to play them "By Ear". He loved to sing and dance. Chuck was an avid Packer Fan and never missed a game.

Chuck was a true-blue family man. He celebrated every holiday with his immediate family. He would always help anyone who needed something fixed or needed a ride. He took care of his wife, Edith, for many years. Sacrificing many times, missing events or just being with his buddies.