Feb. 6, 1959—May 13, 2023

Charles John “Chuck” Maynard finally found peace on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Chuck was the fourth son born to Pearl Mary (Sebastian) and Harold Julius Maynard on February 6, 1959. He attended Horlick High School and may have instigated some hijinks there. Chuck was a music enthusiast, roadying for the Speed Kings and enjoying life and his treasured Martin Guitar, always. He spent years with the Racine Jaycees, helping facilitate Haunted Houses, Air Shows and the Freedom Trail. Charlie married Ruth Rasmussen on August 29, 1992. He was employed at Wisconsin Natural Gas in Racine and Oak Creek for over 20 years, and also started his own business, LandEscapes. He truly enjoyed the concrete and landscaping projects he designed. He was a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Franklin. In 2001 he suffered an aneurysm and brain injury that turned him into the happy and interesting human being he has been for the last 22 years.

Chuck will be truly reminisced and remembered by the Angel of his life, Stacy Manderfield; his sons: Elliott (Brooke Malnory) and Ian (Cheyanna Kovacik). He always treasured visits from his grandchildren: Thatcher and Everleigh Maynard, and enjoyed meeting his granddaughter, Aurora. He will also be missed by his ex-wife and friend, Ruth Thielen. Chuck is survived by his brothers: Dave (Lin) and Bob (Terri).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Harold, and his brother, Al.

There will be a celebration of Chuck’s life and humor at George’s Tavern on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Bring a good memory to share or a song to sing.

A special thank you to those who visited Chuck and sat by his side through his journey. Thank you to Manna House and staff, and his devoted caregiver, Mauraddie.