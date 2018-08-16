Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Charles John Bendix, Sr.

April 18, 1947 — August 13, 2018

RACINE — Charles John Bendix, Sr., age 71, passed away peacefully at Ascension-All Saints Hospital early Monday morning, August 13, 2018, after suffering a heart attack one-month ago.

Charles was born in Racine on April 18, 1947 to the late Eugene F. and Mary A. (nee: Trentadue) Bendix. He attended the schools of Jerstad-Agerholm, Washington Junior, and Horlick High School. Chuck also spent time in Japan, Florida, Niagra Falls and Texas, before returning back to Racine. He faithfully served our country in the United States Army from 1966-68 in the Vietnam War.

On June 19, 1971 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Chuck was united in marriage with Diana Rose (nee: Desotell). He was employed by various construction companies, Racine Steel Castings and by the JI Case Co., from where he retired. Chuck was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Salmon Unlimited. Among his interests, he enjoyed gardening, bee-keeping, fishing, making Christmas candy, cooking, and visiting with friends at daily coffee.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Diana; their children, Steven Bendix, Michele Bendix and Mary Bendix; grandchildren, Kaitlyn “KK”, Cameron “CJ” & Jordan Jeffrey; and Anthony Bendix; sister, Maryann Bendix; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, David (Mary) Desotell, Donna (Jim) DeMark, Lonnie Albro, Denise (Anthony) Rossi and Danny (Kim) Desotell; his German Shepherd companion, Lucky; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved sons, Joseph Bendix (in 1976) and Charles J. “CJ” Bendix II (in 2009); brother, Eugene F. Bendix II; sister, Frances (Ben) Cogburn; Diana’s parents, Ralph and Rosalie (nee: Ruggaber) Desotell; sister-in-law, Dorothy Albro; and great-nephew, Ray Speer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery — Hwy 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the Ascension – All Saints ICU staff and to Dr. Ahmad and Dr. McDonnell for trying everything in their power to save Chuck’s life. May God bless all of you!

