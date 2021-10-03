May 4, 1944—September 28, 2021
UNION GROVE—Charles J. Tenhagen, age 77, passed away on September 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center. He was born on May 4, 1944 to parents Stanley and Eileen (nee: Roter). He grew up in Burlington and attended St. Charles Grade School and Burlington High School. On May 15, 1965, he married the love of his life, Carol Nannemann, and were married for 56 years. For many years, he worked for Case and Twin Disc as a machinist, retiring in 2001.
Charlie had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. He was a member of the Wind Lake Drifters Snowmobile Club and coached Little League Baseball. Charlie would go pheasant hunting, trap shooting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed attending car shows with his 1969 Camaro. Later in his life, he enjoyed puzzles. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Charlie will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, Greg (Georgia) Tenhagen; grandchildren: Tyler, Sydney, Karissa, Kaleb, Logan, and Alexa; siblings: James (Lori) Tenhagen, Mary (William) Piper, Tom (Lexi) Tenhagen, Dorothy Steiner, Ruth (Steve) Zakowski; brother-in-law, Marshal Oberhart; and daughter-in-law, Melissa “Missy” Tenhagen.Charles was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joel; daughter, Debbie; siblings, Joan Oberhart, Diane Tenhagen, and Dale Steiner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23211 Church Road, Kansasville, WI 53139 from 9:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Fr. Russell Arnett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary the Assumption or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church are appreciated.
