May 4, 1944—September 28, 2021

UNION GROVE—Charles J. Tenhagen, age 77, passed away on September 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center. He was born on May 4, 1944 to parents Stanley and Eileen (nee: Roter). He grew up in Burlington and attended St. Charles Grade School and Burlington High School. On May 15, 1965, he married the love of his life, Carol Nannemann, and were married for 56 years. For many years, he worked for Case and Twin Disc as a machinist, retiring in 2001.

Charlie had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. He was a member of the Wind Lake Drifters Snowmobile Club and coached Little League Baseball. Charlie would go pheasant hunting, trap shooting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed attending car shows with his 1969 Camaro. Later in his life, he enjoyed puzzles. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Charlie will be dearly missed.