Dec. 13, 1946—Nov. 26, 2021

RACINE—Charles J. Hellesen, age 74 of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Born in Racine on December 13, 1946, he was a son of the late Einar and Frances (nee: Sepenski) Hellesen.

On September 30, 1967, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Racine he was united in marriage to Barbara J. Andersen. Charles proudly served his country in Vietnam and when he returned to Racine immediately dedicated himself to his work with SC Johnson, where he remained a dedicated employee for 44 years. While working there, his friend and co-worker Jay, convinced him to try skydiving, an experience he would cherish and remember the rest of his life. Outside of work he spent his time caring for his growing family and enjoying life with his wife and their friends.

After a long career, he retired to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He took pride in a well kept lawn, mowing it still just this last week. He spent his retirement enjoying his grandchildren, traveling with his loving wife to visit their son Christopher in La Crosse, and seeing the country. On weekends, he could be found yelling at the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR drivers with joy. Caring for his family and friends was always his highest priority; “we are lost without him”.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; his children: Christopher Hellesen, Margaret Gustin, and Michael (Kimberly Sullivan) Hellesen; three grandchildren: Brian (Abi) Gustin, Clayton Gustin and Kyler Gustin; three great grandchildren, Blake, Dessie, Jaxson, and one on the way.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Mia Gustin, and his two sisters: Marie, and Frances Hellesen.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. Interment with full military honors will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will take place at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Veteran’s Outreach of WI., 1624 Yout St, Racine, WI 53404, or the National MS Society, WI Chapter, 1120 James Dr, Hartland, WI 53209 would be appreciated.