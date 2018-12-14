June 9, 1921 – December 8, 2018
RACINE – Charles James Grant, age 97, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 8, 2018 with his wife, Jeanne, at his side.
A lifetime resident, Chuck was born in Racine on June 9, 1921 to the late Ralph A. and Lillian (nee: Peterson) Grant. He attended William Horlick High School. Chuck faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps – 1st Division as a front line bayonet specialist, during the Guadalcanal & New Britain Campaigns and Battle of Peleliu in the South Pacific of WWII, where was a recipient of two Purple Hearts. He deservingly traveled to see the WWII Monument in Washington, D.C. on the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight in 2012, escorted by his daughter, Sandra.
Chuck was united in marriage with Jeanne P. (nee: Richards) Grant on May 25, 1990. Chuck was employed as a machinist at Racine Hydraulics for over 35 years, retiring in 1985. In his younger years, Chuck hitch-hiked across the country to watch his brother, Jimmy, play minor league baseball, who went on to play with major MLB teams. Chuck had a gift for memorizing standings and stats for nearly all the professional players –especially the Brewers and Packers. Among his other interests, Chuck rode his bicycle many, many miles – an activity he continued well into his 90’s; rollerblading well into his 80’s; had a great appreciation for birds – especially Purple Martins; and looked forward to weekly poker games, also into his 90’s. Above all, Chuck was a true gentleman; an adored husband, father, grandfather and friend; who loved his family unconditionally and cherished spending time with all of his loved ones.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jeanne; daughter, Sandra (Richard) Hall; step-daughter, Julie (Daniel) Reschke; step-son, Neil (April Johnson) Spath; granddaughter, Sarah Hall; step-grandchildren, Jessalyn Reschke, Scott (Pam) Clickner and Colleen (Robert “Bob” Salvatore) Rigden; sisters, Geraldine Pie, Lorraine Hayek and Shirley Povkovitch; sisters-in-law, Karen Grant, Judith (Rev. Ralph) Paulson, Marilyn Jensen and Joyce (Harry) Burrows; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren,, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by sisters Betty (Harrison) Harrison and Margory (John) Wilda; brothers, Gerald, Jimmy (Louella), Lee (Irene & Barbara) and Ralph II Grant; step-daughter, Mary (Tom) Clickner; and brothers-in-law, Milton Pie, Frank Hayek and George Povkovitch.
Services celebrating Chuck’s life will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring Street in Union Grove) with Rev. Ralph Paulson officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice Alliance, Inc. have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Hospice Alliance, Inc. (especially Regina, Jackie, Cindy & Elaine), Comfort Keepers (especially Yushika & Annette) and to the Veterans Administration Medical Clinic-Union Grove for the compassionate care and support given to Chuck in his time of need. May God bless all of you!
