July 2, 1932 – Feb. 16, 2023

RACINE—Charles James “Chuck” Eschmann, age 90, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023. He was the son of Arnold and Frieda Eschmann, born July 2, 1932, in Racine, Wisconsin.

Charles graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1950” where he enjoyed playing sports especially baseball. Charles served proudly in the United States Air Force and in the Korean War with the 67th Fighter Squadron. After the Korean War, he then was assigned to the 319th Fighter Squadron, at Johnson Air Force Base, Japan.

Following his military service, Charles was employed with American Motors, as a body designer. He then continued on with Daimler Chrysler, as a Materials Supervisor, retiring in 1987, after 27 years.

Charles was united in marriage to Mary Lou Tobias on August 10, 1957, in Racine, Wisconsin, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. They continued to reside in Racine, Wisconsin for his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, Mary and son, Gregory (Machelle) Eschmann, living in Wausau, Wisconsin; his daughter-in-law, Karen Eschmann, Racine, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Barbra (Jack) Eschmann; his niece, Lenee (Tom) Sharak; and nephews, Aaron and Jerod Eschmann; and five grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Anderson, Seattle, Washington; Sara (Christopher) Jansa, Racine, Wisconsin; Charles James Eschmann, Racine, Wisconsin; Bailey Eschmann, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; and Sawyer Eschmann, Wausau, Wisconsin; as well as one great-granddaughter, Riley Knauer, Racine, Wisconsin. Charles is preceded in death by his son, Steven Eschmann, his brothers, Jack and Robert, and his parents, Arnold and Frieda.

Charles was a member of the American Legion Boys of ‘76 Drum Corps, as well as a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1391. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing the organ and keeping in touch with friends via the computer. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

The Funeral will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Monday, March 6, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10 AM, the service will be at 11 AM. Interment will follow at 1 PM, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with full military honors.

