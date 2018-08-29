October 9, 1931—August 24, 2018
RACINE—Charlie passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side on August 24, 2018.
Charles was born in Racine, WI on October 9, 1931. He was the son of late James and Rose (Yanne) Domanico. Charlie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rosemarie Modesti, on October 16, 1954, at Sacred Heart Church. He graduated from Horlick High School class of 1950.
Charlie was a skilled craftsman and worked as a pattern maker at Racine Steel Castings for over 20 years. He then started Colonial Liquors with his brother John and operated the store until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed his customers and maintained close friendships with them over the years. As a member of Roma Lodge, he enjoyed volunteering at bingo each week and being co-chairman of the kitchen at the annual Italian Festival. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting and fishing with his sons and friends. He also enjoyed going to Las Vegas as well as other casinos close to home with his wife and friends. Charlie had a vast knowledge of many things and the ability to fix just about anything. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the simple things in life, such as spending time with friends and family and helping others. Most of all, he was a great family man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything in the world.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Rosie; four wonderful sons, James (Maddi) Domanico of Spokane, WA, Joseph (Mary) Domanico of Neillsville, WI, Charles (Gina) Domanico of Racine, and Michael (Maureen) Domanico of Middleton, WI and a special “son” Michael DeLuca of Somers, WI: grandchildren Marcella, Evan (Becca), Vincent, Alex, Anthony, Kayla, Isabella, Giuliana, Nicholas, and Lauren Domanico, and Jeannie (Ryan) Lato; great grandchildren, Taylor and Noah Lato; godchildren, RoseAnn Zickus and Melissa Dal Vecchio. He is survived by his brother John and sister-in-law Joan Domanico and many cherished nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Adam Domanico, and twin infant grandsons Joseph and John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 31, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. with a Roma Lodge service at 10:30 A.M. Memorials to the Mayo Clinic have been suggested.
A special thank you to Dr. Dhingra, Dr. Gullberg, and Dr. Papp of Ascension All Saints Hospital and to the wonderful staff of CVI5 Ascension All Saints for taking such good care of us. A very special thank you to Grace Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given Charlie in his final days.
