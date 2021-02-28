Charles J. Benedict IV passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on February 22, 2021. Charley attended Park High School and was a member of the class of 1997. Shortly after high school, he joined Hardy & Jensen, Inc. and spent over 20 years there.

Charley was a friend to many and loved spending time with his friends. He had a special and deep love of music and would share his mixing talents with family and friends alike—whether it be on social media or streaming via SoundCloud or Mixcloud. Charley was also a self-described foodie, who loved to cook, share cooking ideas with his sister, and spent lots of time watching the Food Network for new ideas.

First and foremost, Charley loved spending time with the two greatest loves of his life, “his girls,” girlfriend Kendra “Peaches” Petersen, and their Boxer, Kaya.