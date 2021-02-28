 Skip to main content
Charles J. Benedict IV passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on February 22, 2021. Charley attended Park High School and was a member of the class of 1997. Shortly after high school, he joined Hardy & Jensen, Inc. and spent over 20 years there.

Charley was a friend to many and loved spending time with his friends. He had a special and deep love of music and would share his mixing talents with family and friends alike—whether it be on social media or streaming via SoundCloud or Mixcloud. Charley was also a self-described foodie, who loved to cook, share cooking ideas with his sister, and spent lots of time watching the Food Network for new ideas.

First and foremost, Charley loved spending time with the two greatest loves of his life, “his girls,” girlfriend Kendra “Peaches” Petersen, and their Boxer, Kaya.

Charley was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Luella Fehlberg; his uncle, Barry Fehlberg; his uncle, Henry Haas, Sr.; his cousin, Judy (Haas) Mentink; and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Irene Benedict. In addition to Kendra Petersen, Charley is survived by his parents, Charles and Diane Benedict; sister Jodi (Blair) McNeill; sister Teri (Bill) Bohn; niece, Nikki Bohn; aunt, Charlene Haas; aunt, Carol Fehlberg; uncle, James C. Benedict, Sr. Charley also had many surviving cousins including: Jeff (Donna) Haas, Henry (Stephanie) Haas, Michele Haas, Jessica Fehlberg, Shannon (Matt) Pedriana, Cory (Lynda) Joubert, Jaime (Zeek) Minic, and Jim (Jessica) Benedict.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Charley’s life will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street, Racine

262-632-5101

www.Strouf.com

