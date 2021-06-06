Charles H. Heide, Sr.

Charles “Chuck” H. Heide Sr. passed into eternal life on May 30, 2021. He was born on December 11, 1922, to Christen P. Heide and Anna J. (Rasmussen) Heide in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His early education was completed at Durkee School and Pike River School. Upon graduation from Kenosha High School in 1940, he continued his education at Iowa State University. In 1942 he interrupted his college education to serve in the Signal Corps attached to the U.S. Air Force. He was sent to radar school to learn installation and maintenance of radar systems on B-29 aircraft and served in the Pacific Theater on the island of Guam until his honorable discharge in 1945. Returning to Iowa State, in 1947 he received his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Chuck was united in marriage to Kathryn Hinderer Heide on December 20, 1955, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hartland, Wisconsin. They were happily married for over sixty-three years until parted by Kathryn’s death in 2019. They had four children: Kathryn (Tim) Thompson, Krista (Lloyd) Reck, Charles, Jr. (Ann) Heide, and Paula (Louis) Heide-Poggenburg. Chuck is further survived by nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many devoted nieces and nephews. Chuck completed over sixty years of product design, development, and engineering with leading manufacturers of technology-based systems in the aerospace, automotive, heating and medical industries. His career spanned positions at Douglas Aircraft Company in southern California, Nash Motors of Kenosha, and Webster Electric/StaRite Industries in Racine, Wis. During his time at Webster Electric, he headed government projects, including the development of audio tape recorders and intercom units used on atomic submarines. Eventually he became the general manager of the heating division at StaRite Industries. He also operated a private consulting firm named Envisco. In 1982 Chuck had the opportunity to join Vesta, Inc. at the invitation of his mentor, Dave Munroe. At Vesta, he initiated programs for improving the efficient processing of molded and extruded silicone rubber medical components. At the age of five, Chuck was enormously impacted by the 1927 trans-Atlantic flight of Charles Lindberg. This feat inspired Chuck to become a private pilot while in his early twenties, and he owned several aircraft during his life. His other interests included photography, astronomy, travel and reading history. Chuck was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Kenosha, and was active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Hawthorn Hollow, a nature sanctuary and arboretum in Somers, Wis. He was committed to alternative energy projects, installing a one hundred fifty-foot wind generator and two solar arrays in Somers. In 2021, he founded the HEIDE (Heide Educational Institute for Dark Skies and Desert Environment) in southwest Texas to provide learning opportunities in astronomy and rugged terrain exploration for high school and college students. In Chuck’s own words, “I am so indebted to Kathryn, my family and the many good people who made my life interesting. Thank you for all of your contributions to me.” The family would like to express their gratitude to Chuck’s extended family, friends and caregivers who comprised the rich tapestry and blessings of his later years.