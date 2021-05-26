RACINE—Charles F Clausen passed away from heart failure at Ascension hospice care on Monday May 24, 2021 at the age of 89. He was born April 25, 1932 son of the late Hans and Marie (Dase) Clausen. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjie Evans. He is survived by his three sons: Chris (Karen) Clausen, Curt Clausen, and Craig (Jodi) Clausen and six grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. He was a retired electrician from J I Case and Bosch. He was active in the YMCA and Burlington Ski club and his church. He was very active, enjoyed socializing and will be missed by family and friends.