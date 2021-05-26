April 25, 1932—May 24, 2021
RACINE—Charles F Clausen passed away from heart failure at Ascension hospice care on Monday May 24, 2021 at the age of 89. He was born April 25, 1932 son of the late Hans and Marie (Dase) Clausen. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjie Evans. He is survived by his three sons: Chris (Karen) Clausen, Curt Clausen, and Craig (Jodi) Clausen and six grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. He was a retired electrician from J I Case and Bosch. He was active in the YMCA and Burlington Ski club and his church. He was very active, enjoyed socializing and will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, 11:00 AM at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd, with Vicar Chip Lutz officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at the church at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
