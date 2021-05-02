August 11, 1929—April 14, 2021
RACINE — Charles F. “Chuck” Harmon Jr., age 91, passed away Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Charles was born in Whitewater, WI on August 11, 1929, son of the late Charles and Marjorie (nee: Miller) Harmon.
Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St., on Wednesday May 5, 2021, 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Memorials to the National Wildlife Fund (nwf.org) have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
