Charles F. 'Chuck' Harmon

Chuck graduated from Whitewater High School “Class of 1948”. Furthering his education, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Education at Whitewater Teachers College, and Master’s degree at Iowa State. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. On June 13, 1953, Chuck was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jean Longley at First United Methodist Church in Waukesha. Through the years, Chuck expanded the minds of thousands of students in Racine. He began his career teaching science at McKinley Middle School, then Washington Park High School and finally at J.I. Case High School before retiring in 1988 as the chair of the science department. He also proved to be a particularly good swim coach, coaching his son, Jim, and many others to state championships. Chuck was a longtime devoted member, trustee, and volunteer at First United Methodist Church. In their spare time, Chuck and Jean enjoyed square dancing with the Ridge Runners, traveling around the world together, gardening, and playing golf. Many happy summers were spent on vacation in Minocqua with family, waterskiing and fishing into his eighties. He also enjoyed beekeeping and woodworking. On his summers off he worked hard to beautify Racine as a landscape architect, you can see evidence of his labors around the community. Chuck will be best remembered for his generosity, faith and great love and devotion for his family.