Charles F. Bauer-King

July 30, 1936 - September 10, 2020

RACINE – Reverend Charles F. Bauer-King, 84, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Charles was born in East St. Louis, IL on July 30, 1936 to the late Charles and Lydia (nee: Davis) King, Sr. He was raised in Cincinnati, graduated from Ohio Wesleyan in 1954, received his Master of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical in 1958 and was ordained that year in the Methodist Episcopal Church in Ohio.

Though he was a pastor at United Methodist churches in Wisconsin for over fifty years, he also served churches in Ohio, Illinois, Bolivia, and Saudi Arabia. He preached his first sermon when he was sixteen years old and his last at age eighty. His ministry included teaching in mission schools, leading mission and work camp trips, and participating as a member of several boards and agencies in the Wisconsin Annual Conference of the UMC.

Active in social justice issues in the communities he served, Charles also supported the local and state arts scene. While in Racine, he was on the board of the Racine Theatre Guild and the Racine United Arts Fund as well as a member of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Rights. A sermon titled, “Jesus Was a Feminist” was preached at Trinity UMC in 1973.