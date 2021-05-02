Charles F. Bach, Jr.

KENOSHA (FORMERLY OF RACINE) — Charles Franklin Bach, Jr., age 92; beloved husband of the late Theresa “Tess” (nee: Funk) Bach and dear father of James (Carol) Bach, Jeff (Mechelle) Bach, John (Kim) Bach, Peter (Mary) Bach and the late Luann Doucet; passed away peacefully at home, with family at his side, on Sunday afternoon, April 18, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church (located at the corner of 48th Street & 8th Avenue in Kenosha) with Fr. Sean Granger officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be in church on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. In memory of Charles, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.