Charles Ellwood Creuziger

Charles was born in Sprague, WI on July 25, 1921 to Charles M. and Iva Creuziger. He attended UW-Madison and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Charles served in the United States Army during WWII and in the Army Reserves for over 20 years. He was co-owner of Creuziger Farms Inc. Charles married Dorothy Saunders in Carson City, CO in 1944. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1996. He was a member of the Shriners and Masonic order. Charles achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and continued to teach the younger boy scouts. He was a past president of the Mount Pleasant Storm Water Drainage District and a member of the Muck Farm Association. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and hunting and was a talented carpenter. Charles liked traveling and was able to visit many different countries. Most importantly he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.