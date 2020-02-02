July 25, 1921 – January 28, 2020
RACINE – Charles Ellwood Creuziger, 98, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Charles was born in Sprague, WI on July 25, 1921 to Charles M. and Iva Creuziger. He attended UW-Madison and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Charles served in the United States Army during WWII and in the Army Reserves for over 20 years. He was co-owner of Creuziger Farms Inc. Charles married Dorothy Saunders in Carson City, CO in 1944. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1996. He was a member of the Shriners and Masonic order. Charles achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and continued to teach the younger boy scouts. He was a past president of the Mount Pleasant Storm Water Drainage District and a member of the Muck Farm Association. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and hunting and was a talented carpenter. Charles liked traveling and was able to visit many different countries. Most importantly he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his children, Kathy (Randy) Scott, Keith (Audrey) Creuziger and Kim Creuziger; grandchildren Mari Magler, Brandi Scott, Eric (Maya) Agnew, Kelly (Ben) Bien, Sarah (Eric) Lang, Adam (Heidi) Creuziger and Abbie Creuziger; great grandchildren Brennan Magler, Ezri Agnew, Landon, Nolan, Mackenzie and Hailey Bien, Elsie Lang, and Kara and Rowan Creuziger and brother George Creuziger. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Emery and Don Creuziger.
A memorial visitation for Charles will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Charles’ caregiver Ane for the exceptional care given to our father and to Compassionate Care Hospice and nurse Miranda for their care and compassion.
