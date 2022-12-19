Charles Edward Kind

Aug. 3, 1935—Dec. 14, 2022

WHITEFISH, MT—Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish, MT, and formerly of Racine, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, while mountain snowmobiling in Canyon Creek near Whitefish, MT.

He was born in Racine, WI on August 3, 1935, to Fred and Blanche (Jirikovec) Kind. Charles was united in marriage to Susan Acklam on September 24, 1960.

Charles was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved living life large, making friends with everyone along the way and offering a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Charles is survived by his wife, Susan; children: Kim Kind-Bauer DDS (Joe), Eric Kind (Sandy), Steven Kind (Maria), and Amy Podlogar (Vaun); sister: Dorothy Schildt (Robert); 19 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends.

In lieu of a funeral service, Charles will be celebrated by his immediate family privately.

Our family would like to sincerely thank the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air, North Valley Rescue and Flathead Search and Rescue teams, the numerous snowmobile clubs, and volunteers for their outstanding efforts and outpouring of support and care.

For any donations made in lieu of flowers, our family would welcome they be sent to: North Valley Rescue, PO Box 2041, Columbia Falls, MT, 59912; Flathead County Search and Rescue, PO Box 358, Kalispell, MT, 59903, venmo @FlatheadCounty-SearchandRescue.