RACINE—Charles E. Michels, age 94, passed away Tuesday December 28, 2021, at Franklin Ascension. Charles was born in Racine on September 10, 1927, son of the late Anthony and Cathryn (nee Mueller) Michels.

On August 6, 1960, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, MaryJane Kline. They shared fifty-eight beautiful years together before MaryJane preceded him in death on February 28, 2019. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 494. He was employed with Toledo Scale for thirty seven years. In his spare time, Charles loved boating and was a founding member of the 5th Street Yacht Club. He also enjoyed farming, growing flowers, and working outdoors. Above all, he loved time with his family.

Charles will be dearly missed by his children: Kenneth (Greta) Michels of MI, Thomas (Linda) Michels of Franksville, Anne Michels of Racine, Frank (Nansi) Michels of Utica, New York; grandchildren: Jade, Sara, Amy, Gregory, and Spencer; four great-grandchildren; sisters: Louise Kerkman, Frances Culshaw; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence (Virginia) Michels; brothers-in-law: John Culshaw, Roman Kerkman and Curtis (Frances) Kline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested.

