Charles E. Jacobson

December 10, 1921 – December 4, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Charles “Charlie” E. Jacobson, 99, received the promise of eternal life on December 4, 2021, six days before his 100th birthday. He was born in Chicago on December 10, 1921, son of the late James and Hilda (nee Anderson) Jacobson.

Charlie grew up in Hammond, IN. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Dorothea “Dottee” Ahlborn on September 17, 1958, in Atlanta Georgia. They lived in Illinois and Arizona until moving to Racine Wisconsin in 2003. Dottee preceded him in death on February 14, 2014.

Charlie loved music, especially piano, organ and vocals. He was a professional musician and entertainer at supper clubs, theaters, bars, weddings, church functions, and at retirement and elder care facilities. Prior to the COVID pandemic, well into his late 90’s, he took his show on the road, and brought joy to seniors throughout the community performing regularly at St. Monica’s senior center, The Veteran’s home in Union Grove and, many church and senior facilities. He performed at least quarterly for the Primrose retirement community where he resided. Charlie was a member of United Lutheran church, often providing special music during worship. He loved to make people happy and to captivate his audience wherever he performed.

Charlie was a piano tuner and gave piano and organ lessons to many. He also sold pianos and organs throughout much of his life, following his roots, as his family owned The Straube Piano Company in Hammond Indiana, which manufactured and sold pianos. Unfortunately, the company did not survive the Great Depression.

Charlie loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Charlie leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Mari (Gerry) Danzer; son, Earl (Linda) Jacobson; grandchildren: Alisa (Michael) Dannis, Maggie (Ian) Danzer-Malinowski, Kris (Tim) O’Brien, Chase Jacobson, Robin (Rick) Mixon, Michael (Val) Jacobson, Heather (Aaron) Kessler, Sarah (Brendan) Parker; Jason (Melissa) Jacobson, Rick (Rhonda) Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Daren (Becky) Jacobson, Abby (Will) Gailey; numerous great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Kay Jacobson, Sharon Jacobson, Linda Jacobson, Ada Jacobson; other relatives and friends including many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charlie is preceded in death by his beloved sons: Jake Jacobson Jim Jacobson, Jack Jacobson and his sister, Helena (Wayne) Purbaugh.

A celebration of Charles’ life will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. John Bischoff officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Dover on a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, a cause close to Charlie’s heart in honor of his late wife and son.

The family would like to thank Charlie’s Primrose family, including staff and residence, who provided not only health care, but daily assistants and friendship. Additionally, the family would also like to recognize the amazing staff at Ascension All Saints hospital in Racine as well as the Mount Pleasant rescue squad.

