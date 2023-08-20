Chuck graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1966”. On July 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Colleen Mae Dargin at Atonement Lutheran Church. They raised three daughters, Wendy, Victoria and Shelly and shared fifty-four wonderful years together. Chuck was employed with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department for twenty-eight years, last serving as Assistant Chief. During his tenure, he served as Chairman of the Juvenile Fire Setters Committee, the first vice-president of the Wisconsin Chapter 25 of the International Association of Arson Investigators, president of the Wisconsin Arson Insurance Council, and vice-chairman of Racine County Fire Investigator Control Unit/ Task Force. In his retirement Chuck and Colleen moved to Cable, WI. to enjoy the beautiful country and get away from it all. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, Chuck loved hunting and fishing, his trips to Canada and Wyoming, and cheering on the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. Above all, Chuck will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family.