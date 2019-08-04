July 19, 1938 – August 2, 2019
RACINE – Charles E. Beffel, age 81; passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Please see this coming Tuesday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.