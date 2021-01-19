 Skip to main content
Charles E. Anderson
Charles E. Anderson

Charles E. Anderson

RACINE—Charles E. Anderson, 76, was called Home by his Loving Savior on Monday, January 11,2021 Memorial Homegoing Service will be held on Thursday, January 21st at 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the service will be limited to 50 people. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

