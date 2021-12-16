LYONS—Charles David Bull, age 73, of Lyons, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side December 3, 2021 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Charles was born to Edmund J. and Evelyn M. (nee Schwartz) Bull on September 22, 1948 in Burlington, WI. Charles was raised in the area and graduated from Burlington High School. Charles served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and after his discharge moved back to Burlington. Charles worked for AT&T as an installer and repairman until his retirement. Charles was a long-time member of American Legion Post 24. Charles had a very active sense of humor and many friends, he will be truly missed.