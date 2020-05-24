March 12, 1959 – May 20, 2020
Charles D. Stringer, age 61, currently of Gatlinburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
He was born in San Francisco, CA on March 12, 1959, and was the son of John William and Normayne (Anderson) Stringer. Charles attended Prairie School in Racine and Valparaiso University in Indiana. Charles proudly received his Associates Degree in Computer Science.
Charles was an avid blogger and reader and he enjoyed being with his canine companion, Norma Jane.
He is survived by his loving mother, Normayne; his three sisters, Catherine (Donald) McClarey, Jeanette (Jim) Cooper and Susan Stringer; and his loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Lawrence McClarey.
Funeral Services honoring Charles’ life will be held privately. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha, 262-658-4101
