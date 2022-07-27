Feb. 25, 1942—July 15, 2022

HAYWARD—Charles “Chuck” Vail, age 80, of Hayward, WI and formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Essentia, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.

Chuck was born February 25, 1942, in Big Fork, MN the son of Clarence “Riley” and Cleo “Darlene” (Eckert) Vail. He grew up in Northern Minnesota and graduated from Greenway High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Mattfield on September 23, 1961. Together they had two daughters, Sandra and Michele. Chuck worked as a brick and stone mason until his retirement. The last 14 years of his career he owned half of V&W Masonry. He had lived in Racine for 46 years before moving to Hayward, WI recently.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanette; daughter, Sandra (Tony) deVictoria of Stone Lake, WI; four grandchildren: Michael and Ryan Bowman, Sarah and Christopher Willis; two great-grandchildren: Pam and Michele Bowman; one sister, Kay Dworzynski of New Mexico; son-in-law, Ty Bowman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Michele Bowman.

A memorial service celebrating Chuck’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine, WI with Pastor David Gehne officiating. A time of gathering with the family will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

