Charles 'Chuck' Usher

July 18, 1934 – Aug. 12, 2021

BURR RIDGE, IL — Charles “Chuck” Malachy Usher, of Burr Ridge, IL and Eagle Lake, WI, a businessman and devoted family man, died Aug. 12 at his home on Eagle Lake, WI. He was 87. Born July 18, 1934 in Chicago to Clarence and Emma Usher, he was the youngest of eight children.

He was a graduate of De La Salle Institute of Chicago and later served in the US Army in Germany during the post-Korean War era. He met Nancy Ann Wagner at a Volunteer Fireman’s Ball in 1960 at Eagle Lake, and they married a year later. Their marriage spanned 60 years and produced six children.

The Ushers resided in the Hinsdale, IL area for 58 years, where their children and grandchildren attended school and are active in community life. Mr. Usher was a member of the Hinsdale Golf Club, and a member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. The Ushers divided their time between Hinsdale and Eagle Lake, a cherished Usher family setting. With his father and brothers, he carried on the family business, Ideal Heating Co., which was founded in 1899 and continues today. Training as a pipefitter, Mr. Usher eventually became president of the company. He was a member of the Pipefitters Association Local 597 and was past-president of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Chicago.