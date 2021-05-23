Feb. 27, 1952—May 19, 2021
Charles “Chuck” T. Spinelli Jr., 69, of Kansasville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 27, 1952, he was the son of Charles and LaVerne (nee Ciseski) Spinelli Sr. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, and later moved to Brookfield, where he graduated from Brookfield Central High School. On August 11, 1980 in Lake County, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Belschner. Following marriage, they made their family farm in Kansasville their loving home for over 40 years.
Chuck worked more than 30 years in construction and the last 15 years with American Champion Aircraft, where he adored not only the company but also a very special group of people. He was a member of the Greater Milwaukee Brittany Club, National Walking Horse Assoc., Wisconsin Walking Horse Assoc. and Walking Horse Owners Assoc. He was also the current president for the Richard Bong Field Trail Assoc and supported their efforts for many years. He was an avid music buff with a special love and talent for playing the drums. For years, he raised and trained Brittany Spaniels and built many friendships field trialing. In later years, he cherished the time raising two special Australian Shepherds. Chuck also adored showing his beloved Tennessee Walking Horses with his family and horse friends and earned many National Championships along the way. He was always on the go, whether with duties at the farm, dinners with his special cousins or gatherings within his social circle, but nothing was more important to him than his family.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann of Kansasville; daughter, Amy (Chad) Spinelli- Olson; special family Jen (Dylan) Dix; and their children: Kay, Ellie and Josie; and further survived by many special cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-laws and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family so that they may plant a living memorial tree on the farm in memory of Chuck. Flowers or plants may be sent to the funeral home directly.
The family would like to thank Dr. Husnain, Dr. Iqbal and Dr. Nazir for their care and compassion during this time.
Services for Chuck will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11AM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 4PM until 8PM at the funeral home and also on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 AM until 10:45 AM. Burial will follow the service on Tuesday at Union Grove Cemetery. Only while visiting with Ruth Ann and Amy, the family is kindly requesting that masks be worn to protect them so they can visit with everyone appropriately.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434