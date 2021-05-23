Charles "Chuck" T. Spinelli Jr.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 27, 1952, he was the son of Charles and LaVerne (nee Ciseski) Spinelli Sr. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, and later moved to Brookfield, where he graduated from Brookfield Central High School. On August 11, 1980 in Lake County, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Belschner. Following marriage, they made their family farm in Kansasville their loving home for over 40 years.

Chuck worked more than 30 years in construction and the last 15 years with American Champion Aircraft, where he adored not only the company but also a very special group of people. He was a member of the Greater Milwaukee Brittany Club, National Walking Horse Assoc., Wisconsin Walking Horse Assoc. and Walking Horse Owners Assoc. He was also the current president for the Richard Bong Field Trail Assoc and supported their efforts for many years. He was an avid music buff with a special love and talent for playing the drums. For years, he raised and trained Brittany Spaniels and built many friendships field trialing. In later years, he cherished the time raising two special Australian Shepherds. Chuck also adored showing his beloved Tennessee Walking Horses with his family and horse friends and earned many National Championships along the way. He was always on the go, whether with duties at the farm, dinners with his special cousins or gatherings within his social circle, but nothing was more important to him than his family.