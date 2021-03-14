Charles 'Chuck' R. LeRose

Through no choice of his own, the “Legend,” retired with an award of excellence from Kenosha Human Development Services in 2020, where he truly walked in his purpose as a social worker, serving people affected by chronic mental illness. Chuck took great joy in mentoring young staff new to service, as well as teaching them to win at cribbage, shave at work, and raid the refrigerator from time to time. He was recently told that his clients still ask for him. His family is eternally grateful for the outpouring of love, and support he received this past year from the many friends he made during his time there. Chuck was very active in the recovery community, and was filled with gratitude to God for giving him the serenity, courage, and wisdom to take one day at a time for his last eight years.