Charles 'Chuck' Matthew Williams

April 27, 1936—August 22, 2021

RACINE—Charles Matthew “Chuck” Williams passed away peacefully in Hospice Care on August 22, 2021 with his family at his side.

He was born in Racine on April 27, 1936, the youngest of four children to Joseph P. and Bernadine (nee Harrington) Williams. Chuck was a 1955 graduate of Horlick High School and went on to serve his painting apprenticeship through Painters Local #108. He later switched careers to become a Journeyman Ironworker with the Milwaukee local #8, retiring in 1998.

On September 22, 1962, Chuck was united in marriage to Mary Mianecki at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lena, WI.

Survivors include his wife Mary; his daughters Cynthia (James) and Caroline; his grandchildren, Dylan Scharding, Mitchell Mertens, and Madelyn Mertens, and his sister Evelyn Heinrich. Chuck is further survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Along with his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his son Charlie, his grandson Benjamin Scharding, his brothers Joseph Jr. and Clarence, and his precious dog Abby.