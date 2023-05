Charles “Chuck” Kaprelian, 88, passed away on May 9, 2023. Chuck was born on October 12, 1934 to Mike and Alice (nee: Dadian) Kapralian. On October 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to his loving wife, Bonnie. Chuck was employed at Hamilton Beach, and at Dan Foss.He liked to rebuild old cars, lawnmowers, and snowblowers. Chuck loved going to the 7 Mile Fair, birdwatching, and go-karting. He also enjoyed taking trips to Potawatomi with his family and friends. Chuck was a loving, generous, and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by many.