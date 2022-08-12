Charles "Chuck" Humburg

November 27, 1954 - August 10, 2022

RACINE - Charles "Chuck" Humburg, 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Aurora Hospital in Mount Pleasant.

Chuck was born in Racine on November 27, 1954 to Albert and Josephine (Holler) Humburg. He was united in marriage to Shirley Sorensen on September 28, 2002 at Racine Instinctive Bowmen, where he was a lifetime member.

Chuck retired from Fiber-Tech, where he worked as a fiberglass mold repairman. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and home remodeling.

He will be missed by his wife, Shirley; son, Adam (Shana) Humburg; daughter, Cindy Humburg; sister, Kathy (Mike) Murphy; and brothers: Chris (Denise) Humburg and Randy (Shelley) Humburg. Chuck is further survived by many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends; including his former wife, Ellie Hinds; and his labs, Kate, Elliot, Baylee and many grandpets.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law: Carole and Dan Thoennes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Aurora Hospital and Dr. Mullane and his team.

