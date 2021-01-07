Charles (Chuck) Henry Heiligenthal

Chuck was born in Burlington, Wisconsin, on October 12, 1960, to Stan and Jean Heiligenthal. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and continued to receive a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from UW-Platteville. Chuck married Sue (Linneman) Heiligenthal on April 14, 1984, and they grew in love and friendship for 36 years. He worked for Snap-On Tools for 24 years before pursuing his dream of owning a business. He opened Oasis Coffee House in Johnson City, TN in 2006, which operated until 2012. In 2013, Chuck moved to Greenville, TN, where he worked in a small, veteran-owned business as Facilities Manager.