Charles (Chuck) Henry Heiligenthal
Charles (Chuck) Henry Heiligenthal

Charles (Chuck) Henry Heiligenthal

October 12, 1960—December 29, 2020

Charles (Chuck) Henry Heiligenthal, 60, of Greeneville, TN, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2020.

Chuck was born in Burlington, Wisconsin, on October 12, 1960, to Stan and Jean Heiligenthal. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and continued to receive a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from UW-Platteville. Chuck married Sue (Linneman) Heiligenthal on April 14, 1984, and they grew in love and friendship for 36 years. He worked for Snap-On Tools for 24 years before pursuing his dream of owning a business. He opened Oasis Coffee House in Johnson City, TN in 2006, which operated until 2012. In 2013, Chuck moved to Greenville, TN, where he worked in a small, veteran-owned business as Facilities Manager.

Chuck is preceded in death by Stan Heiligenthal (father); Helen Heiligenthal (sister-in-law); Russ Olsen (brother-in-law); and Ted Linneman (father-in-law). His family includes his mother, Jean Heiligenthal; Siblings and their spouses: Bruce Heiligenthal; Pat (Heiligenthal) and Paul Weidert; Kim (Heiligenthal) Olsen; Julie (Heiligenthal) and Joe Kmiec; and Debbie (Ketterhagen) and David Heiligenthal. Chuck is survived by his wife Sue (Linneman) Heiligenthal, his daughters Nikki (Heiligenthal) Cocilova and Lauren (Heiligenthal) Demuth, and his grandchildren, Elli, Costa, and Levi.

A memorial web page is forthcoming at mykeeper.com/profile/CharlesHeiligenthal.

Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.

